“Admit you got it wrong!”: These fans are furious with Neil Lennon after shock defeat to Livingston

Celtic FC
Rangers and Celtic tend to always be only one or two bad results way from disaster. Things looked good for Neil Lennon recently after gaining revenge over Cluj and sitting top of the Premiership after beating Rangers at Ibrox.

That all seems to be forgotten after a turgid defeat away to Livingston today. They were up against it after Ryan Christie’s stupid early red card, but they looked short of ideas and were well beaten in the end.

Opinion has always been split over Lennon since he took over from Brendan Rodgers last season. He looked like the cheap option and his history has shown his teams give up on him after a couple of seasons.

He doesn’t feel like a long term solution for the job, and this defeat has led to some fans questioning his long term future. Some of his tactical decisions were also questioned by these fans on Twitter:

It’s not unusual to see Old Firm fans enter panic mode after an unexpected defeat so there’s no reason to suggest Rangers will absolutely go on to win the league at this point.

Lennon will need to get a reaction against Ross County in the next game. Rangers can go top if they beat Hamilton at home this afternoon – something that looks incredibly likely.