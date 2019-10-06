Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was not a popular choice for club captain when Unai Emery recently announced his decision after a lot of dithering.

And Gooners are now fuming once again as the Switzerland international can be seen in the video below making a shocking error leading to a goal in training.

Something we’ve seen him do in matches before. Granit Xhaka giving away a simple square pass in his own defensive third during Arsenal’s pre-Bournemouth training session ? pic.twitter.com/JJ9SqCnLoQ — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) October 5, 2019

Xhaka has made similarly risky passes that have led to goals in competitive matches, and it seems he’s just not learning from his mistakes.

Unsurprisingly, this clip has done the rounds on Twitter and attracted a great deal of anger from many Arsenal fans…

Xhaka in training same shit ?pic.twitter.com/6J4Jk0HmT9 — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) October 5, 2019

Even in training Xhaka makes the same mistakes and some @Arsenal Fans like Robbie on @AFTVMedia Claims there is something he must be doing right in training… I'm still waiting for someone to tell me how @UnaiEmery_ sees this daily and still have the gut to pick him as captain? https://t.co/hP0yzLR78c — Akins Love (@Akinsloves) October 6, 2019

Xhaka is fucking awful, even in training. Gosh!! https://t.co/Hm074hG9pz — Sophisticated Ruby (@SophisticatedR9) October 6, 2019

Even in training, Xhaka is still trash. ? https://t.co/txDlEWlpG4 — Cynthia (@cynthybobby) October 6, 2019

Xhaka plays like this in training too? Damn. Capain. Leader. https://t.co/r8FLsCpU4u — Ndoda Uzodlani (@Just_Lungelo) October 6, 2019

Xhaka even in training ???????? can someone kidnap him for me pls? https://t.co/XR6kpKQh4K — #BADTGUY (@Jerreexs) October 6, 2019