Video: Granit Xhaka makes awful mistake in Arsenal training and these fans are furious

Arsenal FC
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was not a popular choice for club captain when Unai Emery recently announced his decision after a lot of dithering.

And Gooners are now fuming once again as the Switzerland international can be seen in the video below making a shocking error leading to a goal in training.

Xhaka has made similarly risky passes that have led to goals in competitive matches, and it seems he’s just not learning from his mistakes.

Unsurprisingly, this clip has done the rounds on Twitter and attracted a great deal of anger from many Arsenal fans…

