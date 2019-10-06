(Photos) Pitch invader in full Arsenal kit provides entertainment in dull 1-0 win over Bournemouth

A pitch invader in full Arsenal kit lit up an otherwise dull game against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

See some pictures below as this lad somehow got onto the pitch before taking off his shirt and skidding on the turf in celebration.

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to an early goal from David Luiz but failed to really create much as they ground out the three points.

No wonder this guy thought he’d take matters into his own hands and add a little spark to a relatively uninspiring encounter…