Arsenal are reportedly willing to sign their former youth player Donyell Malen from PSV for €56 million.

The Dutchman joined the Gunners’ youth team in 2015 and played there till 2017 before joining Ajax. Malen has so far netted 25 goals while providing ten assists in 63 appearances across all competitions so far.

This season, the 20-year-old has been in sensational form for PSV so far. The Dutch international has amassed 14 goals and five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are intending to pay €56 million to bring Malen back to North London. The report also claims that Juventus, Napoli and Roma are also interested in the 20-year-old striker.

Given how Malen has been performing so far, there’s no doubt that Europe’s top clubs will be interested in signing him at some point in his career. The Dutch international could be a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad but they already have the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette so he wouldn’t receive much game time.

However, if any of them were to leave the club, then Malen could be an ideal replacement.