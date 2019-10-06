Barcelona confirmed XI vs Sevilla: Griezmann left on bench by Valverde as Vidal and Dembele handed starts

Ernesto Valverde has elected to leave Antoine Griezmann on the bench for Barcelona’s match vs Sevilla this evening, with the Spaniard opting to start Dembele ahead of him.

Griezmann has been average since his move from Atletico Madrid during the summer, something that can mainly be attributed down to the fact that he’s constantly made to play out of position on the left wing.

And it seems like Valverde’s had enough of the forward already, as he’s been benched for tonight’s clash vs Sevilla, with Ousmane Dembele claiming a start ahead of him.

Sergio Busquets has also been dropped following his side’s win against Inter Milan in midweek, with the Spanish international being replaced by Arturo Vidal in the middle of the park.

Despite being included in their squad for the match, Jordi Alba fails to claim a place in the Blaugrana’s starting XI, with Semedo and Roberto being preferred at full back.

Jean-Clair Todibo is getting a chance to shine for Barca tonight given that Clement Lenglet is suspended for the match given his sending off against Getafe last weekend.

And finally, Lionel Messi finally looks to be back to full fitness, as Valverde’s has chosen to start him tonight against a team he’s scored more goals against than any other.