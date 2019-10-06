Chelsea put in a brilliant performance away from home against Southampton today, as the Blues put four pasts the Saints at St Mary’s.

Goals from Abraham, Mount, Batshuayi and Kante proved to be the difference between the two sides this afternoon, as Frank Lampard’s side bagged their third away win of the Premier Leagie campaign.

It was a controlled, clinical display from the west London outfit, whose performance in the first half was truly something to behold.

The Blues bagged three goals in the first 45 minutes, as they went into half time with a 3-1 lead after Southampton pulled one back with the scoreline sat at 2-0.

In doing this, Chelsea have now become just the third side ever to score three second half goals in consecutive PL games, as they scored three in the first half against Wolves a few weeks back.

3+ – Chelsea have become just the third Premier League side to score 3+ first half goals in consecutive away games in the competition after Manchester United in 1993/94 and Tottenham Hotspur in 2018/19. Plentiful. #SOUCHE pic.twitter.com/YA6q1umRLg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2019

Although they can’t defend too well, Lampard’s side can definitely find the net with ease, something that’s definitely going to play on their side in their attempts qualify for next season’s Champions League.