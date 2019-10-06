Chelsea summer signing Christian Pulisic is reportedly already prepared to consider his future at the club after a tough start to the season.

The USA international joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund this summer after catching the eye as one of the brightest prospects in world football at his previous club.

However, Pulisic has barely played so far this season and it now seems he’s ready to consider leaving if he feels he is being unfairly overlooked by Frank Lampard, according to the Mail.

The report quotes Lampard as giving the 21-year-old assurances over his lack of action, and it is fair to say that he remains a young player with plenty of competition at Stamford Bridge.

“He’s as young as all the young players we keep talking about. He’s just turned 21. So I think everyone, if anyone is getting too excited about this they should calm down because he’s started five games for us,” Lampard said.

“What he needs to do is work, work daily, work to show within the group that he deserves to play. As they all do, as all the players do. That’s what the focus on everyone is.”

Most Chelsea fans would surely agree that Pulisic needs to be patient and fight for his place rather than giving up on life in west London so quickly.

It will be interesting to see if the young attacker can work his way into Lampard’s plans more in the coming months or if his stay with CFC will indeed end up being a very short one.