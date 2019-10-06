Leicester City are reportedly already planning for the departure of left-back Ben Chilwell by eyeing up replacements for the £50million-rated Chelsea transfer target.

The 22-year-old has shone for Leicester in recent times, showing himself to be one of the finest young defenders in Europe, and it’s little surprise to see the Foxes perhaps don’t fancy their chances of holding on to him for long.

According to the Sun, Chelsea and Manchester City are among Chilwell’s suitors as Leicester anticipate bids for the England international.

Chelsea will no doubt see Chilwell as an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, while City could perhaps also do with replacing the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Sun claim Frank Lampard is a big personal fan of Chilwell and wants to make him a priority target once Chelsea’s transfer ban ends.

The Blues will no doubt see the news that Leicester are already planning to replace the player as a major boost to their hopes of bringing him to Stamford Bridge.