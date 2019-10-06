Arsenal had David Luiz to thank this afternoon, after the Brazilian scored the Gunners’ only goal in their 1-0 home win over Bournemouth.

A header from the former Chelsea man in the first half proved to be enough for the north London side come full time, as Unai Emery’s men went third in the table.

It was a cagy, but solid, display from the Gunners, who will be delighted to come away from their clash against the Cherries this afternoon will all three points.

During the game, Luiz scored his first goal for the season, and first for Arsenal, from a Nicolas Pepe corner, a goal that now puts him in elite company.

In doing this, the Brazilian international has now become just the eighth player in history to score a Premier League goal for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

David Luiz is the eighth different player to score a Premier League goal for both Arsenal and Chelsea. Can you name the other seven? 1. ____________

2. ____________

3. ____________

4. ____________

5._____________

6._____________

7._____________ #ARSBOU #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/XEoOlAkH0o — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 6, 2019

Luiz joins the likes of Anelka, Giroud, Ashley Cole and Gallas, amongst others, to achieve this feat, as he guided the Gunners to their fourth Premier League win of the season this afternoon.

The Brazilian certainly isn’t in bad company on a list like that!