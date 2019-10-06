Some Chelsea fans have demanded that manager Frank Lampard hands a start to this ace after his impressive performance off the bench vs Southampton.

Some Chelsea fans have called for club legend and current manager Frank Lampard to reward summer signing Christian Pulisic with a start after his impressive performance after coming off the bench in today’s 4-1 win against Southampton.

The 21-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer in a marquee deal worth £58m, as per BBC Sport.

The former Borussia Dortmund star teed up Michy Batshuayi’s goal with an exquisite pass, I don’t think many of Chelsea’s wingers could split a defence like this.

Take a look at Pulisic’s assist here.

Pulisic’s assist came just over seven minutes after he was brought on for wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Take a look at how some Chelsea fans reacted to the American’s solid cameo:

Pulisic been on 7 minutes and already contributing to goals. Lampard you seeing this? — JB? (@JAN0BANKS) October 6, 2019

Can you start Christian for the next match, let’s check something. #pulisic — Igwe deyvid (@Happycash5) October 6, 2019

Pulisic is forever ready for the EPL … lampard should start him after the international Break …. PERIOD T — kwekuima (@KwekuDogbe) October 6, 2019

To be honest, Pulisic deserves to start some of the matches — REECE JAMES? (@anane_frikyi) October 6, 2019

If that doesn’t get Pulisic a start i dunno what will. Amazing ball from him — Mr. Waldo (@waldinihoo) October 6, 2019

LAMPARD START PULISIC AFTER THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK OR WE HAVE A PROBLEM — PRIME Lampard (@PRIMELampard) October 6, 2019

Prime example as to why pulisic needs to start, nice assist — ????? ?? (@dylancfc33) October 6, 2019

Pulisic has the most assists for Chelsea this season yet can’t get any starts because ‘he needs to work hard in training and show us he deserves to start’. Okay lmao. — Roman Uncle (@RomanUncle) October 6, 2019

Pulisic didn’t have much time to come on and show something, but made it happen with that nice assist. That’s how you start earning more minutes — Joel (@theJammer1031) October 6, 2019

Pulisic has only started three games for Chelsea in the Premier League so far this season. While the ace’s performance was solid today, it seems as though Lampard has a real selection headache on his hands.

Young sensation Hudson-Odoi deserves to start for his boyhood club, although veteran winger Willian is still providing the goods for the Blues and it would be a bit harsh if he was to be dropped.

The Brazilian registered an assist as well this afternoon, the 31-year-old also scored the winner in Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Lille last week.

With Lampard focusing on youth and Willian approaching the twilight years, it would be wise for the Blues to give more starting opportunities to Pulisic from now.