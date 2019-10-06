“Disgusting” – Loads of Man United fume with starting XI for Newcastle clash as Red Devils field weakened line-up

Man United have named a very weak line-up to take on Newcastle this afternoon, as the Red Devils look to get back to winning ways in the league.

United’s poor form in the Premier League continued earlier this week, after they drew 1-1 with Arsenal at home, a result that means the Red Devils have won just two of their opening seven fixtures.

Solskjaer’s side travel to St James’ Park today, as they look to claim their third win of the season, however it seems like they’re going to have to try and do so with a weakened side.

The likes of Martial, Pogba, Bailly and Wan-Bissaka are all missing from United’s starting XI, with Solskjaer being forced to play the likes of Dalot, Tuanzebe, and Fred in their place.

Following the confirmation of their starting XI, United fans took to Twitter in their masses in order to vent their frustration at the starting line-up Solskjaer has elected to go with for today’s clash

Given how dangerous Newcastle can be at times, this move definitely seemed like a risk from Solskjaer, however a forced one at that.

Another painful game coming up — J-Nally (@joseph_nally) October 6, 2019

Forfeit please? — NIGERIAN ARMY (@n1gerian_army) October 6, 2019

Already ruined it — Olawale A. Gabriel ?? (@Ajipson10) October 6, 2019

Might aswel start setting up now… that lineup ? pic.twitter.com/kMIuZPmjSd — Taz ??? (@Tarum_7) October 6, 2019

Disgusting — Mannie ?????? (@lord_mannie) October 6, 2019

Terrible, to think this is pretty much our strongest lineup — ? (@ftblsxm) October 6, 2019

That's disgusting — Amaju (@UtdAmaju) October 6, 2019

That lineup is so depressing, we’ve fallen so heavily — Steven (@UtdSteven) October 6, 2019