Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly signed a new contract with the club which will keep him at Rome till 2024.

The Serbian international who is valued at €65 million according to Transfermarkt, has made 170 appearances for the Biancocelesti since joining them from Genk. So far, the 24-year-old has netted 33 goals and while providing 22 assists.

Milinkovic-Savic’s performances for Lazio attracted interest from Manchester United in the summer according to Football Italia. Calciomercato claimed a few days back that Inter Milan were keen on signing him in January.

However, a recent report from Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato) claims that Milinkovic-Savic has signed a new contract with Lazio which will keep him at the club till 2024. It is also understood that the Serbian international’s salary will remain €3 million-a-year.

Given his performances in the last couple of years, it’s fair to say that Milinkovic-Savic is among the best midfielders in the world and if Lazio have indeed managed to extend his contract till 2024, then it is largely beneficial for the club.