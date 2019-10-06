Menu

(Photo) Even the advertising hoarding wants Gareth Bale out of Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Somehow, against all odds, Gareth Bale is still a Real Madrid player this season.

But it’s not all plain sailing for the Wales international as he works his way back into Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans as even the advertising hoardings seem to have turned against him.

See the image above as Bale lies down by the ads on the side of the pitch next to the word ‘leave’ in capital letters.

Time will tell if this message works, though in fairness to Bale he had a pretty decent game for Real against Granada as he set up Karim Benzema’s goal with a beautiful outside-of-the-boot assist.

