Gary Lineker trolls Liverpool with hilarious tweet about Reds’ title hopes

Premier League and England legend Gary Lineker has taken to social media to hilariously troll Liverpool about their hopes for the league title this season.

Retired star striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker couldn’t help but aim a light-hearted dig at Liverpool fans about the club’s hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

It looks likely that the Reds will beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the top-flight title after the Citizens fell to a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolves this afternoon.

Lineker poked fun at the times that the Merseyside outfit came close to winning the league but collapsed at the last hurdle.

City beat the Reds to the title by one point last season, the Anfield outfit were also extremely close to winning the league under Brendan Rodgers.

Take a look at the Leicester legend’s hilarious tweet below:

After some Liverpool fans angrily reacted to his comments, Lineker reiterated that it was all just a joke:

All jokes aside, it does seem impossible for Liverpool to lose their grip on the Premier League title – even though they were in a similar position last season.

City’s side last year weren’t hit with as many injuries as they are suffering this time around, in general the Sky Blues do also look slightly less convincing this season.

Is this finally Liverpool’s year?

