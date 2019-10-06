Premier League and England legend Gary Lineker has taken to social media to hilariously troll Liverpool about their hopes for the league title this season.

Retired star striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker couldn’t help but aim a light-hearted dig at Liverpool fans about the club’s hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

It looks likely that the Reds will beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the top-flight title after the Citizens fell to a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolves this afternoon.

Lineker poked fun at the times that the Merseyside outfit came close to winning the league but collapsed at the last hurdle.

City beat the Reds to the title by one point last season, the Anfield outfit were also extremely close to winning the league under Brendan Rodgers.

Take a look at the Leicester legend’s hilarious tweet below:

Surely it’s Liverpool’s title now. It’s not like they’ve given up substantial leads before. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 6, 2019

After some Liverpool fans angrily reacted to his comments, Lineker reiterated that it was all just a joke:

Bitter about what? I’ve tipped @Liverpool to win it and hope they do. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 6, 2019

Of course not. Only messing. I think it will be, though. https://t.co/cW2w0CQTJ9 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 6, 2019

All jokes aside, it does seem impossible for Liverpool to lose their grip on the Premier League title – even though they were in a similar position last season.

City’s side last year weren’t hit with as many injuries as they are suffering this time around, in general the Sky Blues do also look slightly less convincing this season.

Is this finally Liverpool’s year?