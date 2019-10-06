Frank Lampard joked about Tammy Abraham following Chelsea’s 4-1 win against Southampton, a match which saw the forward hauled off in the second half with what looked like a possible injury.

Abraham scored the Blues’ first goal in their 4-1 win over the Saints this afternoon, as they won their third successive away league game under Lampard.

Abraham, who’s fine form this season has seen him called up to Gareth Southgate’s England for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers, was taken off in the second half after he seemed to pick up a slight injury.

However, Blues fans should have nothing to worry about, as Lampard joked that Abraham only wanted to be taken off towards the end of the match as he was looking for a standing ovation from the travelling supporters.

Frank Lampard on Tammy Abraham's injury: "He took a bang on the back of the knee but I think he just wanted a round of applause" #CFC #SOUCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 6, 2019

Given that there’s now a two-week long international break to endure, Abraham will have enough time to recover from any potential problem he picked up today, that if he even picked one up at all!

Blues fans will surely be hoping Abraham stays clear of injury whilst on international duty in order to have him back fit and fighting for their run of games after it.