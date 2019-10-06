Liverpool star Sadio Mane said that his team deserved to win yesterday’s fixture against Leicester City at Anfield.

The 27-year-old continued his good form by opening the scoring for the Reds in the 40th minute. James Maddison brought the Foxes back into the game in the 80th minute and it looked like Liverpool would have to settle for a point. However, Marc Albrighton fouled Mane in the penalty area and James Milner converted the subsequent spot-kick to win the match for his team.

Besides giving Liverpool the lead, Mane had a fine game. The Senegalese winger had many scoring opportunities but was unable to cash in on all of them.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 27-year-old said that yesterday’s match was quite tough but the Reds deserved to win. Mane said: “Emotional today. To be honest, I think it was a really, really tough game. We knew that before and expected it. We played the Champions League [on Wednesday] and now we carry on with this intense game. But it’s normal, it’s the Premier League and we have to expect it all the time.

“At the end of the day, the most important thing is the three points, it doesn’t matter how tired we are. I think it would have been so important for us to keep managing the game, but sometimes it’s not easy because Leicester is a very, very good team and caused us many problems. They equalised the game and that’s why in football you never give up, that’s what we try to do as a team. At the end of the game, we got a penalty. To be honest, we just have to say we deserved to win this game.”

With yesterday’s win, Liverpool have extended their Premier League winning run to 17 matches. Several of the Reds players will now join their national teams for the international break. Mane himself will join Senegal for their match against Brazil in Singapore.

Liverpool’s next fixture is on the 20th against Manchester United.