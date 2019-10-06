Former Liverpool star Steve McMahon has discussed how Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison could fit in and strengthen this Reds side.

The Foxes star scored against Liverpool in yesterday’s Premier League clash, firing in a late equaliser that looked set to seal a point for Brendan Rodgers’ side before James Milner’s stoppage time penalty.

In general, Maddison has been one of the most exciting young players in the country for some time now, and it seems unlikely Leicester will be able to keep hold of him for too much longer.

McMahon believes the 22-year-old could have a key role to play at Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp were to move for him, with Naby Keita a recent signing in that position that hasn’t really worked out for the club.

It remains to be seen where Maddison will end up, but McMahon has sent the player a pretty clear message by talking up his potentially important role to play under Klopp.

“I just wonder, there comes a time and this is no disrespect to Leicester, I wonder if Maddison will make a decision like Maguire and think do I go for the medals, do I go for the cash,” the LFC legend is quoted by the Express.

“I don’t think he’s going to be at Leicester for a long, long time. I really don’t.

“I think Maddison has another level to go. I think there’s a top team, if it’s not Liverpool then United maybe, they’ll be in for him. He can only get better.

“Jurgen loves up and at them players, 100 per cent, non-stop work rate. He knows his full backs can create a chance, the space and can go for an overlap.

“I don’t see Maddison sitting on the bench [at a big club]. Say he comes to Liverpool, I’m not telling James Maddison to leave, but if I’m Klopp I would be looking to sign a player.

“He’s young, he’s English, he’s got a lot going for him. He changes the tempo of the game, why wouldn’t he get in Liverpool’s midfield?

“Henderson has been getting replaced for ever with Milner, Keita has not come on leaps and bounds, Fabinho is the holding midfield player.

“There’s a position there for him. If he came and he knuckled down, and he got his work ethic sorted, I see no reason why he wouldn’t fit in.”