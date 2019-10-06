Man United’s poor form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued this weekend, as the Red Devils lost 1-0 to Newcastle at St James’ Park.

A fine counter-attacking goal that was finished off by Matty Longstaff proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as United lost their third league game of the season already.

It was a poor overall performance from Solskjaer’s side, who looked woeful in all areas of the pitch against Steve Bruce’s men.

The loss now means that United are yet to win away from home in the league so far this term, with the club drawing to Wolves and Southampton and losing to West Ham prior to Sunday’s defeat.

Today’s result now means that United haven’t tasted victory away from home for eight games in the Premier League, an unwanted feat that they’ve never managed to achieve before.

? Man Utd:

? Have gone 8?? away games without a win for the first time in PL history

? It’s their longest away winless league run since 1989 (a run of 11)#NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/VdfvUbj1JY — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 6, 2019

Should United’s current poor form continue as the season goes on, it’ll be hard to see Solskjaer keeping his job at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian is already under immense pressure following his side’s lacklustre start to the season, and should United keep this run going, we think the club could get sick of Solskjaer and relieve him of his duties before the season’s end.