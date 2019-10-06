Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs queuing up for the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco ahead of January.

The Spain international has seemingly been cleared to leave the Bernabeu for a price of around £58million as he’s not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans, according to Don Balon.

Isco is also mentioned as a target for Manchester City and Juventus, but he’d surely get more chances to increase his playing time with a move to Man Utd.

The Red Devils are desperately short of quality in that area of the pitch, with Isco a clear upgrade on struggling stars like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Despite his recent difficulties at Real, Isco has long shown himself to be one of Europe’s top creative players, and a fresh start at a new club could be just what he needs.

United fans will surely be hoping their club can get this signing done, with the 27-year-old looking a player who could take them to the next level if he can get back to his best.

MUFC have recently signed a number of young players, but someone with Isco’s experience in winning major trophies could be an ideal addition to blend in with this promising young squad.