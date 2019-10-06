Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms double Manchester United injury blow ahead of Newcastle game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed a double injury blow for the club ahead of today’s game against Newcastle.

The Red Devils boss is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as confirming both Victor Lindelof and Jesse Lingard are out of this afternoon’s match due to picking up injuries against AZ Alkmaar in the midweek Europa League tie in Holland.

That game was played on an artificial pitch and Solskjaer seems to think that played a key role in Lindelof and Lingard picking up knocks to keep them out of today’s game.

“That’s injuries. Victor and Jesse got injuries against Alkmaar on that pitch,” he said.

“Paul (Pogba) obviously didn’t travel. So we’ve just got more concerns on the injury front but that doesn’t matter now, we’ve got 11 out there who have been playing together.”

Man Utd will have to hope the team they’ve put out can cope with Newcastle as they’re in urgent need of three points after a recent rough patch.

Solskjaer will be under increasing pressure as his poor record since getting the manager’s job permanently just gets worse with every passing week.

Lindelof has generally been a solid performer at the back for MUFC so could be a big miss today, though many will not be overly bothered about Lingard not playing after his recent lack of impact.