Manchester United hit back at Paul Pogba contract claims

Manchester United sources have responded to claims that Paul Pogba is asking for a new contract on huge wages of around £600,000 a week.

The France international has been a key player for the Red Devils even if many will feel he’s failed to live up to expectations for much of his time at Old Trafford.

Still, Man Utd would surely not want to lose Pogba any time soon and some fans will no doubt have been rocked by claims referenced by the Mirror that he was asking for an enormous pay rise to stay at the club.

However, the Mirror quote a United source as slapping down this speculation, and calling for calm as MUFC have time on their side in terms of agreeing a new deal with Pogba.

The 26-year-old’s current deal doesn’t expire too soon, so United seem to rightly feel they’re under little pressure to finalise anything now.

An Old Trafford insider is said to have told the Mirror: “Pogba’s only focus right now is trying to be fit to help his team-mates.

“Reports of him demanding £600,000-a-week to stay aren’t true. Paul has two years left on his contract so time is on our side in terms of discussions on a new deal.

“The club made it clear in the summer that we want Paul at United and that remains the case.”