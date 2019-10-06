Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has stated his opinion that his old club need to sign as many as five more new players in upcoming transfer windows.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure at Old Trafford at the moment after a poor start to the season, with the Red Devils struggling for results and with few reassurances coming from the team’s performances.

Giggs, however, believes it will take a lot of time and investment to get Man Utd back to where they want to be, and seems to be urging the Red Devils to back their manager with around five more signings.

Solskjaer spent big on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James this summer, and in fairness to the Norwegian, his purchases have looked pretty solid so far.

Most United fans would probably agree that Solskjaer’s signings have been among their best performers this term, so Giggs may have a point that the manager’s project now just needs more financial backing, even if it takes some time to get in the players they need.

“I see what Ole is doing and I support that. He’s brought in three players but he probably needs seven or eight,” the Welshman told the Sun.

“So he needs another four or five. But you can’t do that over one transfer window, so you have to be patient because it will be slow.

“What he is trying to do was much needed. He needs time.”