Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could reportedly make a surprise move to buy Spanish second division side Elche for around €18million.

The club’s owners have been negotiating the team’s potential sale in recent times and De Gea is said to be one of the suitors, according to Sport.

The Red Devils shot-stopper already has strong links with Elche, as he has a season ticket with the club and spent part of his childhood in the city.

It’s quite surreal to think of top footballers like De Gea being strong followers of smaller teams like this, let alone also getting involved in owning them.

Sport, however, also note that Barcelona defender Gerard Pique recently bought Spanish fifth tier club FC Andorra in a similar move.

It remains to be seen if De Gea will definitely get this deal done, but it would certainly be interesting to see how the club could develop under the Spain international’s ownership.