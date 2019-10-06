Mike Ashley sends clear message to potential Newcastle buyer Peter Kenyon

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has sent a clear message to prospective buyer Peter Kenyon about the potential purchase of the club.

Ashley has long been unpopular at St James’ Park and fans would surely welcome a change of ownership sooner rather than later.

Reports now suggest that could be on the cards as Ashley has made it clear to Kenyon that he’d be ready to do business quickly over selling Newcastle.

It is suggested, however, that Kenyon and co. are not currently looking like coming up with the right funds to push the deal through.

NUFC have endured a tough start to the season and take on Manchester United in the Premier League today.

They could certainly do without the added pressure of off-the-pitch issues like this dragging on for too long.