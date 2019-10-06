Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the opinion that a win against Newcastle is important to change the mood in the team.

The Red Devils are currently 11th in the Premier League, having won just two of their seven matches so far. Manchester United haven’t been able to win a single match away from home since beating PSG back in March.

SEE MORE: Manchester United ready to go to war with Real Madrid over potential £89million transfer

Today, Solskjaer’s lads take on Newcastle United managed by former Red Devils legend Steve Bruce. The Magpies have also had a disastrous start to their season, having won just one match so far. They are currently 19th in the league table.

Solskjaer feels that getting a win at St. James’ Park is very important to change the mood of the squad going into the international break. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager said: “Of course you don’t enjoy not winning games. You put your heart, life and soul into this job. If you win games you are happier, your mood changes but it doesn’t mean your performances have been better – results change mood.

“For us to get a result [at Newcastle] is vital now. I think it will change the mood. The boys can go away on their international break and freshen up their heads.”

After so many winless results, there’s no doubt that a win at St. James’ Park would boost the spirits of the Manchester United players. The Red Devils have a very good chance of winning today given Newcastle’s current form.