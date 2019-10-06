“Prepare yourself for the unbearableness”: These fans admit Liverpool already have the league secured after Man City lose to Wolves

Of course the league title is never truly secured in October, but it’s already looking like the Premier League is a foregone conclusion this season.

Man City suffered a surprising home loss to Wolves which saw Liverpool stay top of the league with an eight point cushion already. It’s not just the size of the gap that is alarming at this point, it’s the fact that Liverpool look utterly unstoppable while every other team looks capable of dropping points at any point.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were so unlucky last season to finish second despite finishing on 97 points, but they look odds-on to finally get over the line this year.

It looks like rival fans on Twitter are starting to accept this, and they are trying to prepare for that eventuality already:

Liverpool’s title, it’s the sixth of October and I’m calling it, no one will catch them. Prepare yourself for the unbearableness that is going to be the rest of the season — Malákas (@John7Kennedy) October 6, 2019

Liverpool have won the league already and I already want to stick pins into my eyes, it’d be less painful. — Aisha (@UtdAisha) October 6, 2019

Liverpool just won the league ffs — Liam (@HutchieGlee) October 6, 2019

Not sure if I can handle a whole season that’s just a procession of Liverpool to the title. The agony… ?? — Jordan Hæmbleton (@JordanHambleton) October 6, 2019

As if things weren’t bad enough at United, Liverpool are going to win their first title. Can we just go back to the 2000s please. I’m not enjoying this ? pic.twitter.com/gq9cjRQpuP — Pastor Fred ? (@MUFClNSIDE) October 6, 2019

It’s obviously going to be particularly painful for Man United fans to see Liverpool become the best team in the country again after they dominated under Sir Alex Ferguson for so long.

It could also start to bring the future of Pep Guardiola under question. He tends to move on after three seasons and a poor performance in the league could see the fans turn against him. Success in the Champions League could be vital for him.

As much as rival fans will hate this, you can be sure Liverpool fans will be absolutely delighted to see how things are turning out for them this year.