Real Madrid are said to be interested in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, who’s been on fire for the Gunners so far this year.

Martinelli, who joined the club during the summer transfer window, has made a great start to life in north London, bagging four in four appearances, with two of these coming in the Europa League.

Given that he’s still just 18, Martinelli definitely looks like a player who could develop into a key member of Arsenal’s first team squad in the coming years, especially if his performances so far are anything to go off.

However, he may not be at the Emirates for much longer should Spanish giants Real Madrid get their own way.

As per Don Balon, Los Blancos are said to be interested in signing the teenager following his bright start to life with the Gunners.

The report also notes that Martinelli’s currently valued at around €10M, however given how he’s played thus far this term, we doubt the Gunners will be willing to let him go for a measly amount like that.

Given that Real’s current first choice striker Karim Benzema is fast approaching the twilight years of his career, the Spanish giants are going to have to think about replacing the Frenchman sooner rather than later.

And depending on how he develops over the coming years, it seems like that man could very well be Martinelli.

Real currently have Jovic to pick from as a back-up for Benzema, however should he still be at the club once Benzema leaves, the Serb will most likely be used as the club’s new first choice no.9.

Should this happen, and Martinelli then move to Real, he would most likely play second fiddle to Jovic, however, obviously none of this will matter should Arsenal be unwilling to sell the forward…