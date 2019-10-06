Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson can be seen giving Ayoze Perez a little nudge with his elbow that seemed to provoke the Leicester City player at the end of yesterday’s game.

A huge row erupted on the pitch at the end of Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Leicester at Anfield, and it was not initially clear what sparked the clash between the players.

What was Perez playing at shoving Robertson in the back? ? pic.twitter.com/R88aE9wpZB — SNM (@JackCook95) October 6, 2019

However, the video above now seems to show the incident in full as Robertson provoked Perez, who then shoved the Scotland international in the back.

While the Spaniard perhaps over-reacted a bit, it seems clear that Robertson started it with his little provocative nudge with his arm.

Tempers will no doubt have been high anyway as LFC won the game due to a controversial stoppage time penalty from James Milner.