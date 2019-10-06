Leicester City are reportedly tracking Bolton Wanderers wonderkid Ronan Darcy as a potential transfer target.

This comes amid doubts over Ben Chilwell’s future at the King Power Stadium as the left-back is expected to leave for around £50million.

Chelsea and Manchester City are linked as transfer suitors for Chilwell, but the Foxes could reinvest that money in adding more exciting young talent to their squad.

Despite having to sell the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire in recent times, Leicester have remained competitive and should not panic about losing even a top talent like Chilwell.

Darcy has caught the eye at Bolton and reports claim he’s now on LCFC’s radar in what could be a fine move.

Brendan Rodgers has shown in the past he can work with top young talent and the 18-year-old is just that.

It’s surely only a matter of time before Darcy makes his way to the Premier League so Leicester would do well to be at the front of the queue.