‘Sell him immediately’ – Some Man United fans want Red Devils star sold after poor display in 1-0 loss vs Newcastle

Manchester United FC
Man United fans seemed to turn on Marcus Rashford this evening, after the Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

A fine goal from debutant Matty Longstaff proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as United suffered defeat in the league yet again under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have now lost three of their eight games in the Premier League so far this year, a stat that means Solskjaer’s job at Old Trafford is surely heavily in the spotlight.

A number of United players had a game to forget against Steve Bruce’s side this evening, with one of these being young forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international was very ineffective in attack for United, touching the ball just nine times in the first half, with none of these being in Newcastle’s penalty area.

Following this, United fans took to Twitter to hammer the Englishman, with some even calling for the club to sell him in the near future.

Although Rashford wasn’t at his best, we don’t think selling him is the best idea, especially given the limited options United currently have to pick from in attack….

