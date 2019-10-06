Some Real Madrid fans have become too accustomed to their biggest stars being sidelined with injuries this season, here’s how some reacted to Kroos’ setback.

According to Real Madrid’s official website, Los Blancos have deemed that midfielder Toni Kross has suffered an injury to the adductor in his left foot.

The star central-midfielder was forced off just 34 minutes into Madrid’s 4-2 win against Granada. The midfield maestro was replaced by Croatian superstar Luka Modric.

The only silver lining is that the German star has been hit with injury just before the international break, this means that the 29-year-old’s absence won’t impact the first-team for the next two weeks.

Here’s how some Real Madrid fans reacted to the side’s latest injury setback:

Next is casemiro if zidan continues to exhaust them — Benamor Aymen (@BenamorAymen2) October 6, 2019

They need rest… Next is Casemiro — bald and bold… ?????? (@Akonolordnino) October 6, 2019

Get well soon maestro? — Mas (@zafranarf) October 6, 2019

Another one what a suprise — OMGItzJens (@Nepmafia) October 6, 2019

Not surprised. Should’ve given him rest. — S. (@ToniAssists) October 6, 2019

im not even surprised at this point — jess (@marcelovieiraas) October 6, 2019

Kroos joins Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez and Thibaut Courtois on the sidelines. The ace’s setback will undoubtedly lead to promising youngster Fede Valverde starting more matches.

The Uruguayan has looked very impressive for Zinedine Zidane’s side in recent weeks.