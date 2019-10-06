Some Liverpool fans will be surprised to learn that this backup star considers himself as one of the team’s ‘leaders’, the ace plays a bigger role than he’s given credit for.

According to Mirror Football via Swiss outlet Schweizer Illustrierte, attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that he’s ‘happy’ in Liverpool despite a lack of playing time with the Reds.

Mirror Football add that the playmaker has started just one game for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the turn of the year.

It’s obviously difficult for the ace to get into the team ahead of superstar attacking trio Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Surprisingly the former Stoke star also revealed that he considers himself to be one of ‘leaders’ in the team, this could come as a surprise to fans given that Shaqiri has only been in Merseyside for a year.

Here’s what the 27-year-old had to say on his playing time:

“Of course I’m dissatisfied that I do not play more often,”

“If that is not the reaction of a pro, he’s in the wrong job. He (Klopp) cannot personally discuss the role of each player, that’s normal.”

“We have a big, talented squad, and many have to wait for their chance. I have never had a problem with the coach. He knows that I am ready.”

“Not for a second have I regretted the move to Liverpool .

“Many wrote me off in Stoke, but who can claim to have switched directly from a relegated side to a Champions League winner?

Shaqiri has made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Reds since joining on a free transfer. Jurgen Klopp has superstar forwards to choose from and his midfield ranks are also full of high-profile stars.

Right now there isn’t much space for Shaqiri to get into the team.

Shaqiri also had his say on some of the more important games he’s been a part of, as well as his role in the dressing room:

“I was in the starting XI in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona , which will go down in club history.”

“And because of my two goals to defeat everlasting rival Manchester United , they still often call me a legend.”

“Apart from the fact that I would like to play more, I’m happy in Liverpool. I have a certain status in the team because I am one of the more experienced players. I think I’m one of the leaders.”

Shaqiri also has Champions League hero Divock Origi and promising youngster Harvey Elliott to compete with for a place in the side.

With the Reds in flying form right now, we can’t see that Shaqiri will be given much of a chance unless the Reds slip up – perhaps Shaqiri can get himself on the pitch in FA and League Cup clashes.