Liverpool star Sadio Mane heaped praise on James Milner for assisting his goal in yesterday’s 2-1 win over Leicester City at Anfield.

The Senegalese winger scored his 50th Premier League goal for the Reds thanks to a fine long pass from Milner. The 33-year-old later went on to score Liverpool’s last-gasp winner.

Mane hailed Milner for his assist following the match. Speaking to the Reds’ official website, the 27-year-old said: “The assist was just incredible. I didn’t expect that he saw me because usually he never gives me that kind of ball! It was just a great assist from Milner and I just try to finish each ball. Lucky boy, I just finished this one and I’m happy to score a goal, especially as we got the three points.”

Milner now has two goals and three assists from his 11 appearances for Liverpool this season. Mane’s goal takes his 19/20 tally to eight goals in 11 matches so far.

With yesterday’s win, the Reds have now extended their Premier League winning run to 17 matches. They will now have at least a five-point lead at the top of the table heading into the international break.

Liverpool’s next match is against Manchester United at Old Trafford on the 20th before playing their third Champions League group game against Genk four days later.