Football legend Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United players, calling them spoilt boys.

The Red Devils have had a pretty forgetful start to the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United are currently 11th in the Premier League table with just two wins out of seven matches so far. Following their win over Astana in the Europa League, the Red Devils lost against West Ham before narrowly edging out League One side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup. After this, Manchester United drew their next two matches against Arsenal and AZ.

SEE MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals the importance of beating Newcastle today

Van Basten has slammed the club’s players, calling them spoilt boys. As quoted by the Mirror, the AC Milan and Netherlands legend said: “These United players are very well-paid ­professionals. So are they saying they should not be playing on an artificial pitch? Please, get lost. Stop talking about these spoilt boys. These are players who are paid an awful lot of money and ­supposed to be so ­professional. They shouldn’t be moaning about an ­artificial pitch. If you allow them to moan, you are just ­creating a load of whingers.”

Manchester United’s form has suffered a massive dip since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The closest they came to winning the Premier League since then was finishing second in the 2017/18 season under Jose Mourinho.

It will take some time for the Red Devils to become the lethal force in Europe they once were. However, provided Manchester United’s board is patient with Solskjaer and makes some new signings, we could expect the club to improve in the future.