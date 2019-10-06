‘Titles are lost in the first eight games’ – old Guardiola quote hints Man City boss may have surrendered Premier League to Liverpool already

Man City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Wolves today, as they lost even more ground over Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.

A double from Spanish winger Adama Traore was enough for Espirito Santo’s side today, as they pulled off a brilliant smash-and-grab victory over Guardiola’s side at the Etihad.

It was an uninspiring, dull performance from City, who will rueing the result, especially as it now means they lie a whopping eight points behind Liverpool in the race for the PL title.

Given this point margin, it seems like Guardiola may have given up hope of winning his third Premier League title in a row already if this old quote is anything to go off.

As seen below, Guardiola stated in the book ‘Pep Confidential’, that “league titles are won in the last eight games, but they are lost in the first eight’.

Guardiola, Pep Confidential. ‘League titles are lost in the first eight games.’ pic.twitter.com/FMyQasqk8E — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) October 6, 2019

Given that City are eight points behind LFC with just eight games played, this old quote suggests that Guardiola may very well be close to giving up hope in the title race once and for all.

We’re adamant City are going to throw in the towel so early, however, should they fall any further behind Liverpool, it’ll definitely seem like an impossible task from there on out…