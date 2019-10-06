Menu

Video: Adama Traore becomes Liverpool hero with goal to stun Man City and put Wolves 1-0 up at the Etihad

Wolves star Adama Traore has made himself a Liverpool hero – for now, at least – with a huge goal away to Manchester City this afternoon.

At the time of writing, the winger’s goal in the 83rd minute looks set to be enough to give Wolves a surprise win away to City that would give Liverpool an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Of course, it’s early days yet, but it’s hard to imagine Liverpool would lose such a big lead easily.

Reds fans will now be desperately hoping Wolves can hold on here and give their title hopes an enormous boost.

