Video: Adama Traore becomes Liverpool hero with goal to stun Man City and put Wolves 1-0 up at the Etihad

Wolves star Adama Traore has made himself a Liverpool hero – for now, at least – with a huge goal away to Manchester City this afternoon.
At the time of writing, the winger’s goal in the 83rd minute looks set to be enough to give Wolves a surprise win away to City that would give Liverpool an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Adama Traore goal Wolves vs Manchestercity 1-0 #MCIWOLpic.twitter.com/wVjpyHPW8b
— #UCL (@ZWODDE_) October 6, 2019
Of course, it’s early days yet, but it’s hard to imagine Liverpool would lose such a big lead easily.
Reds fans will now be desperately hoping Wolves can hold on here and give their title hopes an enormous boost.