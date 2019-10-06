Arsenal manager Unai Emery feels that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves to be the clubs vice-captain because of his experience.

The 30-year-old who captains the Gabon national team, has become an integral part of the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Dortmund. So far, Aubameyang has netted 49 goals while providing 12 assists in 74 appearances across all competitions. This season, the Gabonese international has been in fine form so far, scoring eight goals in nine matches.

Emery praised Aubameyang and said that his experience is a key reason why he should be Arsenal’s vice-captain. As quoted by Goal.com, the Spaniard said: “He is an experienced player now. He played in France, Germany and now in England at a high level and with a high performance. His experience is good, his team-mates decided with the vote that they wanted him as vice-captain.

“I am usually speaking with him and now he is more confident and more mature in the Premier League compared to when I arrived last year, he came only six months before me. I told him when he decided against Aston Villa when we were losing to give the penalty to Pepe for his confidence, it was an amazing decision. It showed him as a big player with big responsibility in this team, a captain of this team. He gave that responsibility to Pepe and in that moment it was a great moment between two big players – a very good connection.

“In the the dressing room and in the matches, that connection with Pepe, also with [Alexandre] Lacazette, it means Aubameyang is important to make these positive connections.”

Aubameyang is one of Arsenal’s most important players and a lot will rely on him as the Gunners aim for at least a Top four finish in the Premier League this season. So far, the 30-year-old has been up to the task and he will hope to maintain his good form as the season progresses.

Aubameyang will unarguably start in today’s fixture against Bournemouth at the Emirates and will be hoping to net his 50th goal for Arsenal. A win for the Gunners will see them go up to third place in the Premier League table, one point above Leicester City who lost to Liverpool yesterday.