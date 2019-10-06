Manchester United are reportedly ready to ‘open a war’ against Real Madrid for the potential transfer of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils showed an interest in the talented 22-year-old in the past before baulking at his asking price.

The piece also suggests Man Utd were more keen on Van de Beek as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba when the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford looked in doubt.

Still, Don Balon go on to claim that United and Real Madrid could now be set for a fresh battle over the Netherlands international’s signature in a potential £89million deal.

It’s fair to say MUFC could do with more quality in midfield at the moment, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side suffering a poor start to the season as the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Pereira look below the standard required.

Van de Beek looks like he’d be a major upgrade after shining in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, and £89m could be money well spent on what would be a fine long-term investment.