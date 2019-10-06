Video: Arsenal target scores Thierry Henry-esque goal

It’s funny how once a player starts to get linked with a club, it becomes easy to start trying to compare them to current or former stars in an attempt to see how they might fit in.

Donyell Malen has been outstanding for PSV this season, and it’s led to Tuttosport linking him with a big money move back to the Emirates.

He scored again today and there’s an obvious hint of Thierry Henry in the way he took the chance. He opens his body up and slots the ball past the keeper with ease:

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal do make a move for him over the next year. They look like the centre of midfield and defence is a greater need for them, but if he scores regularly then it would still be worth making the move.