Video: Batshuayi and Pulisic combine brilliantly as Chelsea go 4-1 up vs Southampton

Michy Batshuayi and Christian Pulisic combined really well for Chelsea this afternoon, as the Belgian fired home to put the Blues 4-1 up vs Southampton.
Having been 3-1 up thanks to goals from Abraham, Mount and Kante, the away side found a fourth after Batshuayi hammered home with his left from close range.
Pulisic Assist, Mitchy Batshuayi goal Chelsea vs Southampton 4-1 #SOUCHEpic.twitter.com/3jyaLiKNDc
— #UCL (@ZWODDE_) October 6, 2019
This is ICE COLD from Batshuayi #justiceforwillian #SOUCHE pic.twitter.com/SHJFUnjAb3
— Michael Pakintyre (aka Eshaan Akbar) (@eshaanakbar) October 6, 2019
After being given the ball by Pulisic, the former Marseille man beat the Saints ‘keeper from close range to wrap up a fine displays from Frank Lampard’s side.
Picutres via CanalSport