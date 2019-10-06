Video: Batshuayi and Pulisic combine brilliantly as Chelsea go 4-1 up vs Southampton

Michy Batshuayi and Christian Pulisic combined really well for Chelsea this afternoon, as the Belgian fired home to put the Blues 4-1 up vs Southampton.

Having been 3-1 up thanks to goals from Abraham, Mount and Kante, the away side found a fourth after Batshuayi hammered home with his left from close range.

After being given the ball by Pulisic, the former Marseille man beat the Saints ‘keeper from close range to wrap up a fine displays from Frank Lampard’s side.

Picutres via CanalSport