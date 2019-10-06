Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo inches from wonderful solo goal as the ball smacks the bar

Inter Milan
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo really does like to save it for the big occasions. Admittedly this didn’t actually result in a goal, but the run and shot is just fantastic.

He picks the ball up on the touchline, goes on a long dribble and his shot from distance is only stopped by the cross bar.

READ MORE: Video: Juventus stun Antonio Conte’s Inter early on with world class Dybala finish

The defence and keeper look completely beaten, unfortunately the shot was inches away from perfection:

It was so nearly another magical moment from the great man, don’t count against him still having a big say in this game.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo