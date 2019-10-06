Cristiano Ronaldo really does like to save it for the big occasions. Admittedly this didn’t actually result in a goal, but the run and shot is just fantastic.

He picks the ball up on the touchline, goes on a long dribble and his shot from distance is only stopped by the cross bar.

The defence and keeper look completely beaten, unfortunately the shot was inches away from perfection:

It was so nearly another magical moment from the great man, don’t count against him still having a big say in this game.