Video: David Villa is still doing it in Japan after producing this glorious assist

Spain have had some fantastic players over recent years, one of them is David Villa but he often goes underrated. He was excellent for Barcelona and Spain, it begs the question would he have played at the top level for longer if he didn’t suffer that awful leg break?

He followed up four prolific years in America by moving to Japan this season, and he’s still doing incredible things despite his advancing years. He has 12 goals in 22 games, but this assist shows there’s still more to his game:

Unfortunately the assist came in a 6-2 loss but it was still brilliant. Hes currently on 376 career goals, so if he keeps this up in Japan he might manage to make the 400 mark.

He’s best known for his spell at Barcelona where he won the Champions League and La Liga, but it’s often forgotten he then went on to win the league as part of the Atletico Madrid side in the 2013/14 season.

There have been many other great players in this era for Spain, but he certainly deserved to be remembered right up there with the best.