Video: ‘Legend’ – These Liverpool fans love Lallana’s reaction to winning penalty vs Leicester

Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans noticed Adam Lallana’s hilarious reaction to James Milner’s game-winning penalty vs Leicester and these fans are in love with the playmaker.

Liverpool won a penalty in the final minute of yesterday afternoon’s crucial Premier League clash with Leicester. Veteran midfielder James Milner stepped up and slotted the ball into the back of the net to snatch all three points for the Reds.

Some eagle-eyed Liverpool fans have since noticed the wonderful reaction of midfielder Adam Lallana to his teammate’s winner.

The ex-Southampton star grabbed the ball after Milner’s spot-kick and ruffled the feathers of Leicester stopper Kasper Schmeichel. The ace was also involved in some pushing and shoving with Foxes stars Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

This just epitomises the lovely team spirit that the Reds have right now.

Take a look at the England international’s teasing reaction below:

Here’s how some Liverpool fans reacted to the star’s hilarious antics:

With Liverpool managing to steal a last-minute win in this fashion against the Foxes, it’s really hard to see the Merseyside outfit failing to win the league this season.

