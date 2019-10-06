Video: Lionel Messi scores his first goal of the season with brilliant free-kick for Barcelona vs Sevilla

Lionel Messi bagged his first of the season this evening, as he scored a superb free-kick to give Barcelona a 4-0 lead against Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

Having been 3-0 up thanks to strikes from Suarez, Dembele and Vidal, the home side made it four in the second half thanks to their Argentine talisman.

MESSI WHAT A GOALL pic.twitter.com/udu8Awab72 — mx (@LeooMessi10i) October 6, 2019

Lionel Messi has now scored 15 free-kicks in LaLiga since the start of the 2016/17 season, at least *nine* more than any other player in the division. A master of the art. ? via @PremierSportsTVpic.twitter.com/hA4Zg7E3h2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 6, 2019

After Sevilla gave a free-kick away for handball, Messi stepped up to it, slotting it straight into the top corner to score his first of the 2019/20 campaign.

The GOAT back to doing what he does best…

Pictures via BeIN Sports