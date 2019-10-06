Menu

Video: Lionel Messi scores his first goal of the season with brilliant free-kick for Barcelona vs Sevilla

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi bagged his first of the season this evening, as he scored a superb free-kick to give Barcelona a 4-0 lead against Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

Having been 3-0 up thanks to strikes from Suarez, Dembele and Vidal, the home side made it four in the second half thanks to their Argentine talisman.

After Sevilla gave a free-kick away for handball, Messi stepped up to it, slotting it straight into the top corner to score his first of the 2019/20 campaign.

The GOAT back to doing what he does best…

