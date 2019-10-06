Menu

Video: Luis Suarez scores sensational overhead kick to hand Barcelona 1-0 lead vs Sevilla in La Liga

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Luis Suarez scored his fourth league goal of the season tonight, as the Barcelona forward bagged a fine overhead kick to give his side a 1-0 lead against Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

With the scores tied at 0-0, Suarez decided that enough was enough, as he met a cross from Nelson Semedo before firing a truly sensational overhead kick attempt into the back of the net.

It was a truly brilliant strike from the Uruguayan, who’s added to his repertoire of acrobatic goals following his fine volley against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Pick that one out!

Pictures via BeIN

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Luis Suarez