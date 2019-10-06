Video: Luis Suarez scores sensational overhead kick to hand Barcelona 1-0 lead vs Sevilla in La Liga

Luis Suarez scored his fourth league goal of the season tonight, as the Barcelona forward bagged a fine overhead kick to give his side a 1-0 lead against Sevilla at the Nou Camp.

With the scores tied at 0-0, Suarez decided that enough was enough, as he met a cross from Nelson Semedo before firing a truly sensational overhead kick attempt into the back of the net.

What an incredible goal from Suarez, another great goal at Uruguayan Week pic.twitter.com/NMz9aPRsJ2 — bastian (@bastiancrvg) October 6, 2019

Suarez what a goal ?? pic.twitter.com/u3w6ZQkgb5 — Hasib (@Hasib_7) October 6, 2019

It was a truly brilliant strike from the Uruguayan, who’s added to his repertoire of acrobatic goals following his fine volley against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Pick that one out!

Pictures via BeIN