Mason Mount made it 2-0 to the Blues in the 24th minute of this afternoon’s clash with Southampton, the 20-year-old produced a wonderful finish after a lovely team move.

Midfielder Jorginho played the ball into Willian and the Brazilian slipped Mount in before the youngster rifled the ball into the back of the net.

Abraham, Willian and Jorginho combine brilliantly before Willian plays Mason Mount through on goal and he simply smashes past Angus Gunn!

Chelsea’s youngsters are flying right now, there’s no doubt that Mount and teammate Tammy Abraham are two of the best young players in the world right now.