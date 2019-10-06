Menu

Video: Mason Mount finishes off lovely Chelsea team move vs Southampton

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s free-flowing attacking football was on show when Mason Mount scored after a lovely team move by the Blues against Southampton this afternoon.

Mason Mount made it 2-0 to the Blues in the 24th minute of this afternoon’s clash with Southampton, the 20-year-old produced a wonderful finish after a lovely team move.

Midfielder Jorginho played the ball into Willian and the Brazilian slipped Mount in before the youngster rifled the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the starlet’s goal below:

Chelsea’s youngsters are flying right now, there’s no doubt that Mount and teammate Tammy Abraham are two of the best young players in the world right now.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Frank Lampard Mason Mount Willian