Video: Matty Longstaff scores on Premier League debut as Man United fall behind vs Newcastle

Matty Longstaff had a moment he’ll never forget today, as he scored on his Premier League debut against Man United to give Newcastle a 1-0 lead.

With the scoreline at 0-0, the home side launched a counter-attack that saw Saint-Maximim give the ball to Willems, who laid it off to Longstaff to power home past De Gea.

It was a fine counter-attacking goal from the Magpies, who have put Man United to the sword this evening at St James’ Park.

Things just go from bad to worse for the Red Devils…

