Video: Shocking challenge from Ryan Christie sees Celtic reduced to ten against Livingston

You can argue all you want that somebody “isn’t that type of player”, it doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to get sent off for a shocking challenge.

Celtic already faced a tough trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena to face Livi today, now they have to try and grind out a win with only ten men.

It’s not really clear what Christie thought would happen here, but his cowardly challenge saw him receive a straight red:

It speaks volumes that even the Celtic minded Twitter accounts seem to agree with the outcome. Willie Collum still doesn’t help the situation by making a huge scene of getting the card out and pushing players around.

At least he got a decision right for once..

