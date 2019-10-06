Video: “Shocking miss” – these fans lament Harry Maguire as he blows great chance to give Man United lead vs Newcastle

Harry Maguire blew a glorious chance to give Man United the lead against Newcastle this afternoon, as the Red Devils went into half time against the Magpies with the scoreline stuck as 0-0.

In a game where chances are few and far between, summer signing Maguire blew a superb chance to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead towards the end of the second half.

After a corner was whipped in, it seemed easier to miss for Maguire, however he somehow steered his header wide as the scoreline remained goalless.

Following this, a number of fans took to Twitter to blast Maguire for his shocker of a miss against Steve Bruce’s side.

Given how easy it seemed to score, we don’t really blame them…

Maguire should of scored tho , shocking miss ? — Gav (@GavH_) October 6, 2019

What’s going on Maguire lad? What a miss that was at the end of the 1st half — paigebartram (@pbartram86) October 6, 2019

just saw Maguire’s miss. we’re cursed — dami (@UtdDami) October 6, 2019

That’s an unforgivable miss by Maguire — Rhythm of Zat Knight ????? (@93rdmin) October 6, 2019

Maguire really missed a free header from 5 yards out you know ? — Mylo ?? (@myloo_248) October 6, 2019