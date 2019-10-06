Video: “Shocking miss” – these fans lament Harry Maguire as he blows great chance to give Man United lead vs Newcastle

Harry Maguire blew a glorious chance to give Man United the lead against Newcastle this afternoon, as the Red Devils went into half time against the Magpies with the scoreline stuck as 0-0.
In a game where chances are few and far between, summer signing Maguire blew a superb chance to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead towards the end of the second half.
Maguire’s miss ?, should be 1-0 United.
That said, he has been class defensively. ? #MUFC #NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/5o8CNYeeKO
— UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) October 6, 2019
£80m Harry Maguire pic.twitter.com/KWzAQcUYLM
— Chris Reeve (@ChrisReeve_) October 6, 2019
After a corner was whipped in, it seemed easier to miss for Maguire, however he somehow steered his header wide as the scoreline remained goalless.
Following this, a number of fans took to Twitter to blast Maguire for his shocker of a miss against Steve Bruce’s side.
Given how easy it seemed to score, we don’t really blame them…
Maguire should of scored tho , shocking miss ?
— Gav (@GavH_) October 6, 2019
What’s going on Maguire lad? What a miss that was at the end of the 1st half
— paigebartram (@pbartram86) October 6, 2019
just saw Maguire’s miss. we’re cursed
— dami (@UtdDami) October 6, 2019
That’s an unforgivable miss by Maguire
— Rhythm of Zat Knight ????? (@93rdmin) October 6, 2019
Maguire really missed a free header from 5 yards out you know ?
— Mylo ?? (@myloo_248) October 6, 2019
Should be winning, that Maguire chance was harder to miss than score!
— Andrew Berry (@BerryBoy1983) October 6, 2019
Awful miss by Maguire. My gran could've scored that. ? #NEWMUN #mufc
— Jordan (@XxElitexAWBxX) October 6, 2019