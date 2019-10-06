Video: Sublime lob seals shock victory for Livingston vs Celtic

Livingston are pretty formidable at home but nobody really saw this one coming. Celtic were up against it after Ryan Christie’s first half red card, but Livi were excellent and went on to win 2-0.

It’s not clear if the defence completely turns off here, or if they expect the ball to bounce through to the keeper. The plastic pitch at the Tony Macaroni is awful and leads to the ball not bouncing normally, but they need to do better than this.

Lyndon Dykes ran onto it and produced a fine lob to leave Fraser Forster looking foolish:

The loss now means Rangers can go clear at the top of the league with a victory against Hamilton at Ibrox later on. Steven Gerrard’s men will certainly fancy their chances of winning that one.